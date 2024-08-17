BERLIN, August 17. /TASS/. The German parliament should set up a commission to investigate the German government's role in the sabotage of the Nord Stream and Nord Stream-2 gas pipelines, Sahra Wagenknecht, leader of the Sahra Wagenknecht Alliance - Reason and Justice party, said.

"Given the recent revelations on the Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 sabotage, we are facing a new situation. We need a commission of inquiry in the Bundestag to find out the role of the German government. What and at what point did the German authorities and government representatives know?" Wagenknecht told the Funke media group. "If it turns out that the German authorities knew about the attack plan in advance, we will have the scandal of the century in German politics," she emphasized.

"The Nord Stream sabotage was a terrorist attack on our energy supply. The fact that the German government has still not done anything to clarify the situation strengthens the suspicion that the ruling coalition was involved in the scandal," the lawmaker pointed out. She suggested that there was a cover-up of the facts in order to further discourage the country's population from turning against arms deliveries to Ukraine. "Since the plans for the sabotage were reportedly hatched by top Ukrainian military officials, at least initially with the approval of the Ukrainian president, this should not go without consequences. Instead of continuing to demand that German taxpayers finance the Ukrainian state budget and endless arms deliveries, it is time to talk about reparations," Wagenknecht concluded.

Earlier, the Suddeutsche Zeitung newspaper reported, citing a joint investigation by the ARD TV channel and the Die Zeit newspaper, that German prosecutors had issued an arrest warrant for a Ukrainian diving instructor suspected of having played a role in sabotaging the Nord Stream gas pipelines. According to the newspaper, he had recently been living in Poland, having gone into hiding. The German prosecutor's office, the newspaper said, suspects two other Ukrainian diving instructors of involvement in the Nord Streams sabotage. In addition, the German media accused Poland of lack of assistance in the investigation into the explosions at the Nord Stream and Nord Stream-2 pipelines. According to German investigators, the Polish authorities "were not ready to cooperate from the very beginning."

In turn, the Wall Street Journal newspaper reported, citing sources, that Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky approved the plan to sabotage the Nord Stream and Nord Stream - 2 pipelines, but tried to cancel his decision after the CIA learned about it.

On September 27, 2022, Nord Stream AG reported "unprecedented damage" on three strings of the offshore gas pipelines of the Nord Stream system. Later, Swedish seismologists said they had identified two explosions on the route of the Nord Stream pipelines on September 26, 2022. Following the incident, the Russian Prosecutor General’s Office initiated a criminal case on charges of international terrorism.