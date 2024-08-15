NEW YORK, August 15. /TASS/. Ukraine’s offensive in the Kursk Region is no game-changer in its confrontation with Russia, as Kiev is losing anyway, James Carden, a former adviser to the US State Department, said in an opinion piece for The American Conservative magazine.

"It is important to remember that, on balance, Ukraine is losing the war," wrote Carden, who also used to serve as an adviser to the US-Russian Bilateral Presidential Commission (BPC). According to him, Ukraine’s move to break into the Kursk Region demonstrates to Moscow "that it has no one with whom to negotiate in Kiev."

The former diplomat also argued that Ukraine would not have been able to attack the Kursk Region without the approval and material support from the United States.

On August 6, Russia’s borderline Kursk Region came under a massive attack from Ukraine. Shelling and drone strikes killed 12 civilians and injured 121 people, including ten children. Over 120,000 people have either left or been evacuated from the Kursk Region. As many as 69 injured people remain in hospitals, of which 17 are believed to be in grave condition. According to the Russian Defense Ministry, Kiev has lost roughly 2,300 troops, 37 tanks and 32 armored personnel carriers since fighting began in the Kursk area.