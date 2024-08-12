Israeli army on high alert on all borders

TEL AVIV, August 12. /TASS/. All units of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) are on high alert, IDF Spokesperson Anna Ukolova told TASS.

"All army units are on high alert," she pointed out.

"The Israel Defense Forces continues active operations in the war against terrorism across all borders," Ukolova added.

She noted, citing IDF Spokesperson Daniel Hagari’s August 11 post on the social media platform, that the Israeli military "is keeping an eye on the situation in the Middle East with a focus on the activities of Iran and [the Lebanon-based] Hezbollah [movement], and is prepared to act depending on how things unfold."

Tensions in the Middle East flared up again after the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran and the killing of Fuad Shukr, a top commander of the Lebanon-based Hezbollah movement, in Beirut. Iran, Hamas and Hezbollah blamed the killings on Israel, vowing to take revenge. The Israeli authorities did not comment on Haniyeh’s death, while calling Shukr’s assassination a response to an attack on the Druze town of Majdal Shams on the Golan Heights, which had killed 12 children. Hezbollah denies involvement in the incident.