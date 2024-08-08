Leaders of Central Asian countries to discuss regional cooperation

ASTANA, August 9. /TASS/. Participants in the sixth consultative meeting of heads of Central Asian countries will discuss prospects of regional cooperation in economics, defense, transport and food security at the meeting in Astana.

Presidents of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan are expected to take part in the meeting together with leader of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

The first summit of the Central Asia + Japan dialog attended by Prime Minister of Japan will also be held on the same day.