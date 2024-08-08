{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Leaders of Central Asian countries to discuss regional cooperation

The first summit of the Central Asia + Japan dialog attended by Prime Minister of Japan will also be held on the same day

ASTANA, August 9. /TASS/. Participants in the sixth consultative meeting of heads of Central Asian countries will discuss prospects of regional cooperation in economics, defense, transport and food security at the meeting in Astana.

Presidents of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan are expected to take part in the meeting together with leader of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

The first summit of the Central Asia + Japan dialog attended by Prime Minister of Japan will also be held on the same day.

Tags
JapanTajikistanKazakhstanKyrgyzstanUzbekistan
Israeli jets strike military airfield in Syria
Several powerful explosions went off at the airfield, followed by a fire, according to Al Hadath
Read more
ABC News to host Trump-Harris debate
They will debate on September 10
Read more
US may use conflict in Middle East to start World War III — Lukashenko
The Belarusian leader pointed out that he was not indulging in propaganda against the US or some traditional allies of other CIS countries
Read more
Russia’s Battlegroup East wipes out roughly 120 Ukrainian troops in past day
"During active operations, the battlegroup's units foiled enemy attempts to strengthen their positions along the front line and reinforce strongholds by rotating troops as they improved their forward edge positions," Battlegroup Spokesman said
Read more
What is known about attack on Russian war correspondent Poddubny
TASS has gathered the main information about the incident
Read more
Ukraine has no access to Sea of Azov, its strategy detached from reality — official
Nikolay Patrushev also underscored that ships of Western states cannot freely access Azov ports
Read more
Is Gaddafi's gloom prophecy in regard to Europe bound to be fulfilled?
As Europe’s migrant crisis grows far and wide, many Russian media are recalling the late Libyan leader Muamar Gaddafi’s gloom prophecy made several months before his violent death
Read more
Infrastructure facility suffers damage in Russia’s Belgorod Region
Another Ukrainian drone exploded near a private house in the village of Cheremoshnoye
Read more
US not obliged to defend Europe in case of conflict, says vice presidential candidate
JD Vance explained that if Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump wins the presidential election, the United States will strengthen "the historic friendship" with Europe, but will demand they be "self-sufficient" from allies
Read more
Palestinian fighters open fire on Israeli troops in Nablus — TV
According to Al Mayadeen, troops were ambushed during a raid in the old city area
Read more
Militants of Zelensky's regime hunt Russian war correspondents — Russian diplomat
"We demand from the relevant international organizations an immediate reaction and a strong condemnation of the terrorist activities of the Bandera regime," Maria Zakharova emphasized
Read more
Russian Su-34 bombers wipe out Ukrainian armor by FAB-500 glide bombs in Kursk Region
After receiving a confirmation based on reconnaissance data that the targets had been destroyed, "the crews safely returned to their airfield," Russia’s Defense Ministry said
Read more
Rostec chief tells Putin about use of Supercam drones in special operation
The Supercam UAV is produced in both reconnaissance version and kamikaze versions
Read more
Russia’s Su-35 fighters patrol neutral waters of Black Sea
It was done to prevent violation of Russia’s sovereign airspace by foreign aircraft, the Russian Defense Ministry said
Read more
What we know about Russian operation against Ukrainian formations in Kursk Region
The operation to destroy enemy formations is ongoing, and Ukrainian attempts to advance into Russia have been thwarted
Read more
Putin invited to inauguration of Mexico’s new president
The Russian president will make a decision whether he will participate in the ceremony himself or designate another high-ranking official
Read more
Israeli jets strike military airfield in Syria
Several powerful explosions went off at the airfield, followed by a fire, according to Al Hadath
Read more
Putin signs law allowing experimental foreign trade settlements in cryptocurrency
The document also allows for changes to individual provisions concerning the use of the concepts of "currency values", "currency transactions", "electronic platform"
Read more
Gas prices in Europe up by 4.8% above $450 per 1,000 cubic meters on Thursday
Investors are concerned of the situation with gas transit via Ukraine amid reports on a large-scale attack of the Ukrainian Army against Russia’s Kursk Region
Read more
No notification from Ukraine of plans to attack Russia’s Kursk Region — US diplomat
US was in contact with Kiev in order to figure out the Ukrainian army’s intentions regarding its operation, US State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller said
Read more
Ukraine moves SS Bears, other units to Kharkov for provocations — politician
Vladimir Rogov believes that the Ukrainian military may be preparing active actions on the border of the Belgorod Region
Read more
Russian MFA sees Ukraine’s attack on Kursk Region as 'semblance of activity' amid failures
It is reported that a drone strike on an ambulance killed a paramedic and the driver
Read more
Russian army destroys Ukrainian armored vehicles in Kursk Region using loitering munitions
The Defense Ministry released footage showing the destruction of equipment
Read more
Ukrainian defense 'showing cracks' due to Russian forces’ successes — newspaper
The paper also quoted analysts and military officials as saying that "Russian forces have made swift and significant territorial gains" in the special military operation zone
Read more
'They’re seeking to intimidate me', says ex-US intel officer after FBI raids his home
"There is every reason to believe this has to do with my interactions with Russia and the Russian government," Scott Ritter said
Read more
Russia urges UN to assess role of West, Ukraine in staging terrorist attacks — UN mission
A massive attack by the Ukrainian military on the Kursk Region began on August 6
Read more
Russian troops wipe out oil refinery supplying fuel to Ukrainian military
Russia’s Battlegroup West improved its tactical position and inflicted more than 530 casualties on Ukrainian troops in its area of responsibility over the past day, the Defense Ministry reported
Read more
Ukraine used its last reserves to attack Russian border, senior Russian officer says
On August 6, the Kursk Region came under a massive attack from Ukraine
Read more
What is known about situation in Kursk Region after Ukrainian attempted breakthrough
Russian forces reveal accumulations of Ukrainian manpower and equipment through shelling, the Russian military is suppressing the attempts of individual units to break through deep into the territory
Read more
Arms supplies to Taiwan unable to stop China's reunification — Foreign Ministry
The US severed diplomatic relations with Taiwan in 1979 and established them with the PRC
Read more
Putin signs decree on additional measures for substitution of Russia’s sovereign Eurobonds
The substitution procedure is carried out as follows
Read more
Russia’s upper house of parliament backs bill to ban trash streams
Currently, such restrictions are established by federal laws
Read more
VK revenue rises by 23% to $814.56 mln in 1H 2024
The company's revenue from online advertising from small and medium businesses grew 29%, while revenue from advertising integrations with its own content, partner shows and bloggers grew 2.8-fold
Read more
Ukraine lacks capability to seize Kursk Nuclear Plant — officer
"Even those people who have ventured this so-called counteroffensive, even they understand perfectly well that they have no chance to achieve anything substantial," Apty Alaudinov noted
Read more
Russia’s East group improves frontline situation
According to Gordeev, over 115 enemy servicemen, T-72 tank, Gvozdika self-propelled artillery unit, FH-70 and D-20 towed howitzers, 6 vehicles, 6 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles, and 5 ammunition supply points were destroyed in 24 hours
Read more
Serbian opposition ready to eliminate President Vucic — report
They are ready to use the protests planned for August 10 in Belgrade for it, the Vecernje Novosti newspaper said
Read more
Mexican president says authorities cannot arrest Putin in case of his visit
Lopez Obrador confirmed that the authorities had sent invitations to Sheinbaum's inauguration to the heads of all countries with which Mexico has diplomatic relations
Read more
Russian K-52 helicopters hit Ukrainian troop, combat vehicles on border with Kursk Region
According to the ministry, after firing rockets the crews performed an anti-missile maneuver, shot decoy flares and returned to the home airdrome
Read more
Ukrainian troops unable to retake villages in Kharkov Region, Russian official says
Nor are the Ukrainians having any success in the northern region, Vitaly Ganchev said
Read more
Putin signs law on legalizing cryptocurrency mining in Russia
Only Russian legal entities and individual entrepreneurs included in a register will have the right to mine
Read more
Russia needs to reach Kiev and beyond in course of special military operation — Medvedev
"We will stop only when we consider it appropriate and beneficial," the Russian Security Council deputy chairman stressed
Read more
Russian ex-deputy defense chief Bulgakov detained on corruption charges — FSB
Investigative and operational measures are underway to establish all the circumstances and causes that contributed to Bulgakov’s unlawful activity, it said
Read more
Russian envoy slams Ukraine’s attack on Kursk Region as 'terrorist action'
"Attacks on schools, hospitals, ambulances and residential buildings in Russia cannot be recognized as a right of self-defense," Anatoly Antonov pointed out
Read more
Mint of Finland announces closing
All the projects will be ended by next spring
Read more
Russian forces liberate DPR’s Lozovatskoye — top brass
The central battlegroup defeated six Ukrainian brigades
Read more
Cygnus cargo spacecraft launch to ISS rescheduled for Sunday over bad weather
The next launch opportunity was August 4
Read more
Emergency situation regime imposed in Kursk Region amid Ukraine’s attacks
According to Alexey Smirnov, he will personally coordinate the crisis management center until the situation calms down
Read more
IOC should ‘cease to exist’ if it cannot keep politics out of Olympics — lawmaker
Speaking about Russia’s neutral-status participants at the 2024 Olympics in France, Valentina Matviyenko said she never criticized anyone as "everyone has the right to make a choice, but keeping your dignity is what matters most"
Read more
Russian troops, border guards thwart Ukrainian army’s advance in Kursk Region — top brass
"They are thwarting attempts by separate enemy units to break through deep into the territory in the Kursk area," Russia’s Defense Ministry said in a statement
Read more
Ikea renews its trademark registration in Russia
In March 2022, the Swedish furniture group announced the suspension of its activities in Russia and Belarus
Read more
Medvedev calls for crushing enemy, learning lessons from developments in Kursk Region
In his opinion, Kiev was particularly guided by a desire to demonstrate the best sides of its dwindling forces to its masters in order to get more money and weapons
Read more
Russian security official says Ukraine lost three chances to ensure its stability
Sergey Shoigu pointed to "February 2014, when political forces in Ukraine signed an agreement on the settlement of the internal political crisis"
Read more
UN urges protection of civilians in cross-border attack on Russian Kursk Region
Ukraine launched a massive attack on the Kursk Region on August 6
Read more
Russian troops wipe out three US-made Patriot missile launchers in Ukraine operation
Russia’s Battlegroup South repelled a Ukrainian army counterattack and inflicted roughly 570 casualties on enemy troops in its area of responsibility over the past day
Read more
Hungarian Foreign Minister slams EU as 'lie factory'
Peter Szijjarto also accused the head of the EPP of "Hungaryophobia" and wrote that he is waiting to see what the EU leadership, the Baltic countries or Manfred Weber will come up with "for the fourth time after they failed with the third lie"
Read more
Putin calls dissolution of USSR tragedy and ‘collapse of historical Russia’
"[There was] a tragedy as for the vast majority of the country’s citizens," he said
Read more
IN BRIEF: What we know about massive Ukrainian attack on Kursk Region
The number of civilian casualties has increased to five, while as many as 28 people have been injured
Read more
Rostec provides tanks with new anti-drone protection for Russian army
It is reported that the vehicles are equipped with special mesh screens and nets that protect the engine and transmission compartment and the aft part of the turret from shaped grenades, guided missiles and FPV drones
Read more
Netanyahu to reject deal releasing all hostages if it doesn’t end Hamas control of Gaza
The situation in the Middle East sharply escalated following an incursion of Hamas militants from the Gaza Strip into Israel last October accompanied by killings of residents of Israeli settlements near the border and taking multiple hostages
Read more
New Russian law expands definition of 'undesirable' organizations
Such organizations will be subject to all restrictions applicable to undesirable NGOs
Read more
Russian stock indices decline as trading on Moscow Exchange closes on Thursday
During the day, the yuan-to-ruble exchange rate edged up by 0.028% to 11.85 rubles
Read more
Ukrainian drone attacks ambulance in Russia’s Kursk Region, killing two
Driver and a paramedic was killed, acting regional Governor Alexey Smirnov said
Read more
Fourteen violations by US-led coalition's aircraft recorded in Syria in past day
Fourteen violations "have been recorded in the area of al-Tanf in the past day: four pairs of fighters F-15 and three pairs of attack aircraft A-10 Thunderbolt," Oleg Ignasyuk, deputy chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria, said
Read more
Putin signs law allowing foreign banks to open branches in Russia
Foreign banks will have the right to work in the securities market through a branch created in Russia
Read more
UN concerned about attack on Russian war correspondent — spokesperson
According to the deputy spokesperson for UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres Farhan Haq, organization hopes for Yevgeny Poddubny swift recovery
Read more
Putin holds meeting with law enforcement officers on situation in Kursk Region
The Russian president announced such a meeting earlier at a summit with members of the government, which he held earlier at his Novo-Ogaryovo residence near Moscow
Read more
US, UK make strikes on Yemen’s Hodeidah — Al Masirah TV
The TV channel did not give any information about the aftermath of the attack, including possible casualties or destruction
Read more
ICC urged to investigate Zelensky for war crimes in connection with kindergarten bombings
According to the document, made available to TASS, from 2014 until now, while conducting military actions, Ukraine has been using arms against civilians, including children
Read more
Kiev will lose in Kursk, beyond — top brass
Apty Alaudinov also emphasized that "in reality the tide can be turned"
Read more
Russia celebrates Navy Day with Main Naval Parade on Neva River
Russian President, Supreme Commander-in-Chief Vladimir Putin is reviewing the Main Naval Parade
Read more
Moldova introduces alert regime in energy sector fearing halt in gas supplies via Ukraine
"The introduction of a warning regime will provide the responsible agencies with the necessary levers for careful monitoring and prompt intervention if necessary," the government's press secretary Daniel Voda said
Read more
F-16 fighter jets spotted over Kherson Region in first such case — official
Pavel Filipchuk said that the F-16s will soon be featured as exhibits at a Moscow display of captured military equipment
Read more
Russian chess player may be banned for life after trying to poison opponent
The RCF executive added that the federation is deeply disappointed by the incident involving chess player Umaiganat Osmanova
Read more
US to ask Ukraine for information about attack on Russia’s Kursk Region — White House
Nothing has changed about our policy with respect to enabling or encouraging strikes or attack inside Russia, US National Security Council spokesman said
Read more
Russian troops destroy first British-made Spartan armored vehicle in Ukraine operation
The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the past 24 hours amounted to 415 personnel, four tanks, two infantry fighting vehicles, it specified
Read more
Israeli minister warns Israel will destroy Hezbollah if war breaks out
"The State of Israel will pay a price on the front and home fronts, but with a strong and united nation, and the full power of the IDF, we will restore security to the residents of the north," Israel Katz said
Read more
Press review: Russia beats back Ukraine in Kursk and US, Australia make missiles together
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, August 8th
Read more
US deploys F-22 fighter jets to Middle East
It was done in the event that tensions between Israel and Iran escalate, US Central Command said
Read more
Nazis hoped to launch nuclear strike against Soviet Union in summer 1945 — FSB archive
According to Gruppenfuehrer Werner Waechter, he learned about Germany’s plans to use the atomic bomb during a private conversation he had in 1943 with a man he identified only as Dominik
Read more
Pentagon sees strikes inside Russian region with US weapons as consistent with policy
The US views the Ukrainian offensive on the Kursk Region as an operation to defend themselves from cross-border attacks, Pentagon Deputy Press Secretary Sabrina Singh said
Read more
Iran may reconsider plans of multi-pronged attack on Israel — media
According to Politico, two senior US officials said that the Washington administration "has in recent days worked through diplomatic channels"
Read more
Ukraine’s military shells borderline Belgorod Region over 30 times in past day — governor
The Ukrainian military also attacked the Krasnoyaruzhsky district by 20 UAVs and 40 munitions in nine bombardments, damaging two private houses, two social facilities, two garages, a communications facility and electricity transmission lines and destroying two cars
Read more
Leaders of Central Asian countries to discuss regional cooperation
The first summit of the Central Asia + Japan dialog attended by Prime Minister of Japan will also be held on the same day
Read more
Russia to convene informal UN Security Council meeting on Kiev's crimes on August 13
Ukraine’s attack on the borderline Kursk Region is expected to be among the focal points at the meeting
Read more
YouTube no longer opens in Russian desktop browsers
It is reported that the largest number of complaints came from Moscow (around 21%), St. Petersburg (8%), the Krasnodar region, and the Sverdlovsk region (5% each)
Read more
UN to learn more about Ukraine’s attack on Kursk Region — secretary-general's office
The Defense Ministry has said that over the past 24 hours, the battle group North together with the Federal Security Service (FSB) prevented the Ukrainian forces’ advance and attempts to break through in the Sudzha and Korenevo districts of the Kursk Region
Read more
Russian forces eliminate Ukrainian Kozak armored combat vehicle in borderline Kursk Region
The combat vehicle was destroyed "by a serviceman operating a Lancet loitering munition near the area of concentration of the enemy’s combat hardware"
Read more
Sberbank does not expect Bank of Russia to lower key rate before Q2 2025
Sberbank also expects the Bank of Russia's key rate to remain at the current level of 18% until the end of 2024
Read more
German lawmaker doesn’t mind Ukraine using German tanks inside Russia
Marcus Faber said that allegedly both Russia and Ukraine are "a war zone"
Read more
At least 29 members of Bangladeshi former ruling political party perish overnight
According to the Dhaka Tribune, at least 10 people were killed in attacks and violence in Satkhira
Read more
Businessman Dotcom believes Russia and Germany together would dominate markets
In late July, the Federal Statistical Office of Germany reported that Germany's GDP in the second quarter of this year fell by 0.1% compared to the first quarter of 2024
Read more
Russian citizen charged with cyber fraud in US — court files
The citizens of the Russian Federation and Kazakhstan are charged with conspiracy for trafficking in unauthorized access devices and possession of 15 or more unauthorized access devices
Read more
Bucharest becomes foothold for threats against Russia
Military expert Alexander Stepanov specified that along with the key hub in Poland’s Rzeszow, Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base "will acquire the status of a new bridgehead," becoming NATO’s largest base in Europe, with double the capacity of Germany’s Ramstein base
Read more
Bank of Russia raises dollar rate for August 9 to 86.56 rubles — regulator
The official yuan exchange rate has been raised by 6 kopecks to 11.8664 rubles
Read more
Atomic bombing memorial service to be held in Nagasaki
Mayor of Nagasaki Shiro Suzuki and Prime Minister of Japan Fumio Kishida are expected to make speeches
Read more
Haniyeh's assassination will 'cost' Israel dearly, Iran's acting foreign minister warns
Ali Bagheri Kani emphasized that Israel, which wants to "spread the war" across the Middle East, "has neither the strength nor the capacity" to confront Iran
Read more
Trump agreed on three rounds of debates against Harris
Fox News, ABC and NBC have already agreed to host the debates, former US president said
Read more
Russian specialists coming to Burkina Faso to discuss NPP construction
The visit of Russian specialists will continue until August 9
Read more
Captive Ukrainian soldier reveals main goal of operation in Russia’s Kursk Region
According to the captive Ukrainian service member, after the shelling attack began, the troops went to hide in basements
Read more
Russia’s top brass inks deal on delivery of Su-34 frontline bombers
The Su-34 multirole supersonic fighter-bomber is designated to effectively strike enemy ground and air targets day and night in any weather conditions
Read more
China's army ready to crack down on separatism attempts at any time — top brass
The statement also said that "Chinese servicemen are ready to work with the armed forces of other countries to implement the concept of the community of shared destiny of mankind"
Read more