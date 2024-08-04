Iran refuses to mitigate its response to killing of Hamas leader — newspaper

NEW YORK, August 4. /TASS/. Iran has refused to temper its response to the killing of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh and will respond to Israel, The Wall Street Journal said, citing its sources.

According to the sources, the United States and Arab countries tried to talk Iran into mitigating its position but the Iranian leaders are determined to respond, even if their actions will trigger a war.

Earlier, US deputy national security adviser Jon Finer told CBS that the United States thinks that risks for Israel are high and is ready to help Israel defend itself "should it come under attack again."

The situation in the Middle East has escalated dramatically after the killing of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran and Hezbollah armed wing commander Fuad Shukr in Beirut. Hamas and Hezbollah placed responsibility on Israel and warned about their response.

As for the elimination of Shukr, it said that this was a retaliation to the shelling attack on the Druze village of Majdal Shams in the Golan Heights that killed 12 people. Hezbollah, however, denies its involvement in the incident.