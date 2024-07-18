BRICS countries account for around one quarter of global export of vaccines, medications

MOSCOW, July 18. /TASS/. BRICS countries account for around one quarter of global export of vaccines and medications, head of the Russian Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing (Rospotrebnadzor) Anna Popova said.

"BRICS countries not only meet their demand for vaccines and tests, but they also help other states. The countries of the integration account for around one quarter of global export of vaccines and medications," she told a conference in Moscow.

Maintaining integrity of biological sovereignty is one of priorities for Russia, Popova noted, adding that BRICS protects the interests of the Global South and biological sovereignty at the World Health Organization (WHO) platform amid the changing healthcare reform.