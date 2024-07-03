Baku determined to develop infrastructure of North-South corridor

ASTANA, July 3. /TASS/. Azerbaijan is determined to develop infrastructure of the North-South international transport corridor on its territory, the country’s President Ilham Aliyev said at a meeting with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Astana.

"We are determined to expand the corridor’s infrastructure on Azerbaijan’s territory. Though it exists physically it does not meet the intentions of our partners and neighbors to fully employ the project," he said.

"There are new ideas in the energy area," Aliyev noted. "Our respective structures are always in contact," he added.

The Declaration of Allied Interaction between the two countries signed in 2022 is successfully implemented, the president said. "All points of the declaration are reflected in real life. We have been working jointly as allies for two years, demonstrating good results," he said.