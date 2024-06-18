Norway, Finland, Sweden to discuss NATO summit, aid to Ukraine on June 20

HELSINKI, June 18 /TASS/. Finnish President Alexander Stubb, the prime ministers of Norway and Sweden, Jonas Gahr Store and Ulf Kristersson, as well as the defense ministers of the three countries will discuss the security situation and further support to Ukraine at a meeting in the Norwegian city of Bodo, the office of the Finnish president reports.

The meeting will be held on June 20. The Finnish president and the prime ministers of Norway and Sweden will visit the Norwegian Coast Guard vessel KV Svalbard and the Norwegian Joint Headquarters in Reitan.

Norwegian Defense Minister Bjorn Arild Gram, Swedish Defense Minister Pal Jonson and Finnish Defense Minister Antti Hakkanen will discuss support for Ukraine and the upcoming NATO summit in July.