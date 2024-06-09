Israeli fighter jets attack Hezbollah sites in Lebanon in response to shelling — army

TEL AVIV, June 9. /TASS/. Israeli fighter jets have struck military targets and facilities of the Lebanese Shiite movement Hezbollah in response to the firing of rockets at Israeli territory from Lebanon, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reported.

"Numerous launches were identified crossing from Lebanon into Israeli territory and falling in open areas in the area of Misgav Am in northern Israel. No injuries were reported," the statement said. The military added that "IDF fighter jets struck a Hezbollah launcher in the area of Houla in southern Lebanon."

In addition, "on Saturday, IDF fighter jets struck Hezbollah terror targets in southern Lebanon, including terror infrastructure sites in the area of Aitaroun and a military structure in the area of Rab El Thalathine," the statement said.