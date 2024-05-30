Astana ready to assist in holding Moscow-Kiev talks — speaker

ASTANA, May 30. /TASS/. Kazakhstan is ready to assist in holding peace talks between Russia and Ukraine, Chairman of the Senate (upper house of parliament) of Kazakhstan Maulen Ashimbayev has said.

"Now [Russia and Ukraine] first of all need to sit down at the negotiating table and look for ways to resolve this conflict. We are ready to help and support them," the speaker told reporters.

According to him, "at this stage it is very important to stop the bloodshed." "You can see that civilians are being killed as well," he added.

"This is a major tragedy not only for these countries, but also for those nations that cooperate with Russia and Ukraine," Ashimbayev emphasized.