MOSCOW, May 29. /TASS/. Russian forces enjoy total superiority in shells, missiles, and tactical aviation, Ukrainian Presidential Administration Head’s Advisor Mikhail Podolyak said.

"At the moment, Russian troops have the absolute advantage in shells, missiles, etc," he said in an interview with Bloomberg, adding that Russia also dominates in terms of tactical aviation. According to the official, this may "force the pro-Ukrainian coalition to accept unacceptable terms."

In this regard, the Kiev official once again called to increase the Western aid for Ukraine. According to Podolyak, Ukraine will require at least 60 Western jet fighter planes to cover the frontline, which has increased by additional 70 km compared to the 1,200 km before the intensification of hostilities on the Kharkov direction. He considers receiving 100-120 such planes an optimal number.