IDF kills head of Hamas headquarters in West Bank in air strike in Rafah

TEL AVIV, May 27. /TASS/. The press service of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reported that head of the headquarters of the radical Hamas movement in the West Bank was killed as a result of an air strike in Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip.

"Israeli Air Force aircraft, as a result of a strike based on IDF and Shin Bet intelligence data, killed the terrorist Yasin Rabia, the commander of the Hamas headquarters in Judea and Samaria (Israeli designation for the West Bank - TASS), as well as Khaled Nagar, a senior representative of the Hamas wing in Judea and Samaria," the statement said.

The strike was carried out in the Tal al-Sultan area in northwestern Rafah and was based on accurate intelligence data, the army press service added.