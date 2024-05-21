Iran’s Guardian Council approves decision to hold snap presidential election on June 28

DUBAI, May 21. /TASS/. The Islamic Republic of Iran's Guardian Council has approved the decision to hold an extraordinary presidential election following Ebrahim Raisi’s death in a helicopter crash, the council’s official spokesman Hadi Tahan Nazif said.

"The Guardian Council agreed to hold the presidential election on June 28," he told the IRIB TV channel.

On May 20, Mohsen Eslami, spokesman for Iran’s Election Office, said that Iran’s snap presidential election will be held on June 28.

On May 19, a helicopter carrying the Iranian president crashed in Iran's East Azerbaijan Province. Among those on board were Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian, Governor of East Azerbaijan Province Malek Rahmati, and Mohammad Ali Ale-Hashem, imam of Friday Prayer in Tabriz. A commission was created to investigate the causes of the catastrophe. Vice President Mohsen Mansouri became Iran’s interim president.

A source in Russia’s State Duma told TASS that State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin will represent Russia at the farewell ceremony for Raisi.