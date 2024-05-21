Iran’s foreign policy to remain unchanged following president’s death — envoy to Russia

MOSCOW, May 21. /TASS/. Iran will not make any changes to its foreign policy following the death of President Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, Tehran’s Ambassador to Moscow Kazem Jajali said.

"Our foreign policy course is stable and it will remain so. I can say that there will be no changes in the future," the envoy told the Soloviev Live TV channel.

The ambassador explained that under Iran’s constitution, foreign policy is determined by the country’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

A helicopter carrying Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, Governor of the East Azerbaijan Province Malek Rahmati, Imam of Friday Prayer in Tabriz Muhammad Ali Ale-Hashem and the chief of the presidential guard crashed in the province of East Azerbaijan on May 19. All passengers and crew members were killed.

A special commission has been created to look into the causes of the crash. First Vice President Mohammad Mokhber has been appointed as acting president. The country will hold its presidential election within the next 50 days.