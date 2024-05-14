Armenian police detain 63 citizens blocking Yerevan streets by noon — Interior Ministry

YEREVAN, May 14. /TASS/. Armenian police have detained 63 activists of the Tavush for the Homeland opposition movement who blocked the streets of Yerevan demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, the press service of the country’s Interior Ministry told TASS.

"All 63 activists were taken to police stations because they did not comply with the lawful demands of the police officers," the press service said, adding that the information was as of 1:30 p.m. local time (9:30 a.m. GMT).

Archbishop Bagrat, the leader of Armenia’s Tavush for the Homeland opposition movement, on Monday night called for tougher pressure on the authorities through civil disobedience.