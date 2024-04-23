Ukrainian presidential office confirms London’s agrement to Zaluzhny as ambassador

MOSCOW, April 23. /TASS/. London has officially approved Ukrainian former Commander-in-Chief Valery Zaluzhny as ambassador to the United Kingdom and he will assume office soon, Mikhail Podolyak, adviser to the head of the Ukrainian presidential office, said.

"As far as I understand, everything has been officially agreed upon. He will be ambassador, with the agrement (consent to receive an ambassador - TASS) being received and all protocol foreign ministry procedures done. I think this is a matter of weeks to agree on some logistics procedures," he said in an interview with the Kiev 24 television channel.

Verkhovna Rada (parliament) legislator Alexey Goncharenko (listed as a terrorist and extremist in the Russian Federation) said on Monday that the UK had granted its agrement to Zaluzhny.

On February 8, President Vladimir Zelensky dismissed Zaluzhny as commander-in-chief of the Ukrainian army, pointing to stagnation on the front and the need to "reset the generalship" as a reason. However, on February 9 the president awarded him the title of Hero of Ukraine. On March 7, the country's Foreign Ministry said that Zelensky had agreed on Zaluzhny's candidacy for the position of Ukrainian ambassador to the UK.