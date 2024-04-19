Syrian ministry says Israeli jets struck air defense facilities in country’s south

BEIRUT, April 19. /TASS/. Israeli Air Force jets have attacked air defense facilities in southern Syria, the Syrian Defense Ministry said, according to the SANA news agency.

"The Israeli enemy carried out a new aggressive operation at 2:55 a.m., which targeted our air defense facilities in the southern region," the ministry said in a statement. "The attack resulted in materiel losses. There were no casualties."

Earlier, Al Arabiya television reported that one of the strikes hit Tha'lah Military Airbase, with several explosions going off there. According to the report, the air raid coincided with a drone attack inside Iran that is attributed to Israel.

Local sources told Al Arabiya that the attack knocked out a radar station that is located at the military site on the highway between the towns of Qarfa and Izra.