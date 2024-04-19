{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Syrian ministry says Israeli jets struck air defense facilities in country’s south

Earlier, the media reported that one of the strikes hit Tha'lah Military Airbase, with several explosions going off there

BEIRUT, April 19. /TASS/. Israeli Air Force jets have attacked air defense facilities in southern Syria, the Syrian Defense Ministry said, according to the SANA news agency.

"The Israeli enemy carried out a new aggressive operation at 2:55 a.m., which targeted our air defense facilities in the southern region," the ministry said in a statement. "The attack resulted in materiel losses. There were no casualties."

Earlier, Al Arabiya television reported that one of the strikes hit Tha'lah Military Airbase, with several explosions going off there. According to the report, the air raid coincided with a drone attack inside Iran that is attributed to Israel.

Local sources told Al Arabiya that the attack knocked out a radar station that is located at the military site on the highway between the towns of Qarfa and Izra.

Chinese analyst sees US veto on Palestine as reflection of arrogance, double standards
Wang Wen stated that it’s still very hard to achieve a settlement of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict
Pipeline explodes in Kharkov Region
The exact location of the damaged pipeline or the causes of the incident is not reported
Nuclear sites in Iran’s Isfahan province are safe — Tasnim agency
Tasnim refuted foreign media reports about an incident at a nuclear site in Isfahan
Sounds in Isfahan due to air defense work to repel attacks by suspicious objects — general
According to Iranian media reports, three drones were downed by air defenses in the skies over the city of Isfahan
Investigation into Crocus terrorist attack underway, traces lead to Ukraine — diplomat
Maria Zakharova noted the need to "wait for official information from the investigation"
North Korean leader arrives at public event in Aurus luxury car gifted by Putin
On April 10, the vehicle was also spotted when the North Korean leader visited Kim Jong Il Military and Political Academy
Chinese car plant to start production at former Mercedes site in Moscow region in May
Earlier it was reported that the German automobile concern Mercedes-Benz plans to sell its enterprise located in the Solnechnogorsk district of the Moscow region
Kiev continues to openly announce terrorist attacks on Russia — diplomat
Maria Zakharova also pointed to the fact that Ukraine's special services do not give up attempts to "massacre their former compatriots"
US veto for Palestinian membership proves Washington’s anti-Palestinian stance — Hamas
The movement called upon the international community to "break free from Washington’s influence and support the struggle of the Palestinian people"
Hungary to not intervene in Ukrainian conflict on any side, PM says
Viktor Orban believes the first phase of the conflict, which included proposals on sending troops to Ukraine, is over
US did not 'endorse' Israel’s retaliatory attack, but was warned about it — TV
According to Bloomberg, Israel informed the United States about its plans to strike Iran within the next 24-48 hours
Palestine’s full UN membership more urgent now than ever before — China’s envoy
Fu Cong denied claims that direct talks with Israel are a vital precondition for Palestine’s UN membership
Russia’s defense chief inspects production of tanks, flamethrowers at Siberian enterprise
Sergey Shoigu handed down an instruction for the defense enterprise to ramp up the production of T-80BVM tanks, the Defense Ministry said
Iran has no plans to immediately retaliate to attack on its soil — agency
"We have not received any external attack, and the discussion leans more towards infiltration than attack," a senior Iranian official reported
Iran threatens to attack Israel's "nuclear centers" in case of aggression on its part
Ahmad Haqtalab argued that Israel had been conducting "subversive and terrorist activities" against the Islamic republic's nuclear infrastructure for year
Israel assesses effectiveness, consequences of strike on Iran — media
A spokesman for the Israel Defense Forces declined to comment on the reports of the strike
Military base near Iran’s Isfahan hit following attack — newspaper
The sources said that Iranian forces managed to destroy several small drones near the city of Tabriz, about 800 kilometers from Isfahan
Ukrainians abroad storming embassies to avoid mobilization, Russian diplomat says
On Tuesday, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky signed the mobilization law passed by the Verkhovna Rada (parliament) in the second and final reading on April 11
Russia, Iran maintain contacts on nuclear security - deputy foreign minister
Sergey Ryabkov said that "very soon, Russia and Iran will have new additional opportunities to discuss the situation in the Middle East in general, as well as details of what is going on there at this point"
EU plans to invest first profits from Russian assets in military aid to Kiev
"I think that the decision has been taken by the member-states - all 27 have agreed that we use the windfall profits following our proposal," Ursula von der Leyen said
No foreign state attacks Iran — TV
Earlier, the media reported, citing a US official, that Israel had launched a missile strike on a site in Iranian territory
Number of applications in RuStore surpasses 37,000
According to the RuStore press service, over the past six months the number of applications from Chinese developers has grown fivefold
Putin points to high risk of new epidemic outbreaks
The Russian president pointed out that Moscow’s "program of assistance to the African countries in sanitary and epidemiological well-being provides for the delivery of ten mobile high-containment biological laboratories"
Vehicles, equipment participating in Victory Day parade depart for Moscow — ministry
The final rehearsal of the military parade will take place on May 5
Kiev lacks both troops and equipment near Chasov Yar in DPR, says retired general
Military commanders of Ukrainian army brigades "lack both personnel and the required amount of equipment" while Russian troops enjoy a considerable superiority, especially in artillery, Sergey Krivonos noted
Ukraine’s military loses positions near Avdeyevka, says DPR
Igor Kimakovsky said that Ukrainian forces suffered heavy casualties among personnel and military hardware, including Western equipment
Algeria pledges to return to Palestinian membership issue — envoy
"The overwhelming support for Palestine’s membership makes it crystal clear that the State of Palestine is worthy of its rightful place among member states of the United Nations," Amar Bendjama said
French, US, British nukes all interwoven — Russian diplomat
Maria Zakharova described France’s decision to place its aircraft carrier, the Charles de Gaulle, directly under NATO control as a symbolic move marking the end of "the era of an independent Paris in the international arena"
Shoigu visits presentation of over 30 promising weapons, including robotic vehicles
The Russian defense minister has given his instructions to speed up the introduction of promising weapons that have been tested in the special military operation zone into service with the Russian Army
French president says creating Israeli-type air defense network for Ukraine impossible
Emmanuel Macron added that Europe’s resources are limited, and the European Union will continue helping Kiev keeping in mind its own reserves
Energy prices help US economy to develop better than Europe — IMF
It is reported that the US has benefited from more favorable conditions in terms of energy prices, something that has been quite a serious factor for Europe, not a positive factor for Europe
Israeli Air Force attacks airfield in southern Syria during strike on Iran
According to local sources, a radar station located at a military site along a highway connecting the towns of Qarfa and Izraa was disabled in the attack
Major Western investor accuses Zelensky's office of extorting millions of euros
Arnulf Damerau said that he provided details of the meeting, along with evidence and a list of names of those involved, to US and European intelligence agencies
Nord Stream AG's refusal to pay compensation destroys Western insurance system — diplomat
"The West is not only taking state assets and private property, but also threatening to destroy the major civilian infrastructure facilities, which were built with investments and then miraculously blown up, and they have now threatened insurance," Maria Zakharova said
Two pilots of jet that crashed in southern Russia hospitalized
The plane crashed in a field in the Krasnogvardeysky district of southern Russia’s Stavropol Region
Ceasefire necessary for implementation of UN humanitarian resolution on Gaza — UN envoy
"The Israeli forces carry out strikes at humanitarian forces, block their access, slow down the cargo clearance," Vasily Nebenzya said
Ukrainian military under constant gunfire by Russian troops near Urozhainoye, says POW
Yevgeny Pogrebnyak said that he was treated well by Russian troops in his captivity
Russian Aerospace Forces strike five militant hideouts in Syria’s Homs
Yury Popov said that aircraft of the so-called international anti-terrorism coalition, led by the United States, continue to set dangerous precedents in skies above Syria
Founder of neo-Nazi cell in Crimea flees to Georgia — source
According to the official, the investigation established that Mikhail Maurov planned to travel to Ukraine to join the ranks of a right-wing Ukrainian organization called the Freedom of Russia Legion
Polish premier refuses to hand over his country’s Patriot systems to Ukraine
Donald Tusk said that German Chancellor’s call to send more air defense systems to Kiev had no relation to Poland, provided the country's geographical position near the frontline
Crimea, Donbass to forever remain within Russia, Slovak PM tells national parliament
Robert Fico believes Moscow will win in its confrontation with Kiev
Press review: Ukraine, Israel vie for EU’s attention and Georgia passes controversial bill
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, April 18th
Chief prosecutors of Russia, Venezuela sign cooperation agreement in Caracas
The agreement allows "Venezuelan prosecutors to participate in training sessions free of charge and paves the way for Venezuelan students to receive higher education in our university," Russian Prosecutor General Igor Krasnov said
UN Security Council vote exposes practically full isolation of US — Russia’s UN mission
Vasily Nebenzya described the US veto as a "fruitless attempt to stop the inexorable course of history"
Shoigu orders additional tank protection sets for Ukraine operation
The minister also inspected the training process in Omsk Armor Engineering Institute
Palestinian envoy says Israel plans to destroy Palestine
"This is a plan of extremist government", Permanent Observer of Palestine to the UN Riyad Mansour said
Swiss parliament votes against joining task force on frozen Russian assets
The group contains US finance and justice ministers, representatives of Australia, the UK, Germany, Italy, Canada, France, Japan, as well as the European Commission
Iran says drones downed over Isfahan launched from country's territory
"A failed attack with a few quadcopters that were shot down cannot be considered a real attack anywhere in the world," a spokesman for Iran’s Supreme Council of Cyberspace said
Iran done with retaliation, calls for efforts to stop Israel from reckless steps — MFA
According to the minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, in the event that Israel uses force against Tehran's interests, "the Islamic Republic of Iran will not hesitate to use its right to give an immediate and decisive response that will make them regret"
US names lack of reforms as reason to block Palestinian membership resolution
US deputy envoy Robert Wood also noted that "Hamas - a terrorist organization - is currently exerting power and influence in Gaza, an integral part of the state envisioned in this resolution"
Ukrainian military reportedly uses HIMARS rocket launcher to attack Gorlovka
Head of the Donetsk People’s Republic Denis Pushilin also said that an explosive device had detonated in the Kievsky District of Donetsk, injuring a man born in 1964
Kremlin condemns 'illegal' seizure of villa from Russian businessman
Dmitry Peskov underscored that Moscow has already made its position clear on this matter
EU border checkpoint closest to Russia’s St. Petersburg to cut its working hours
The changes were attributed to reconstruction works on the Russian side of the checkpoint Ivangorod
EU summit calls to continue work on duties on Russian, Belarusian agricultural produce
The European Commission suggested introducing duties on agricultural products from Russia and Belarus earlier
Nearly half of those present in UN Security Council hall walk out before Israel’s address
israeli Permanent Representative Gilad Erdan was to address the council after Palestinian envoy Riyad Mansour
Iran to review nuclear doctrine in case of Israeli aggression — IRGC
Ahmad Haghtalab pointed out that the Iranian Army and other security forces protect Iranian nuclear facilities using the most advanced equipment, so "national nuclear centers are completely safe"
Ukraine turns from sovereign country into Western protectorate, Hungarian PM says
Viktor Orban noted that there should be a buffer zone between NATO and Russia and Ukraine could serve as one
Three Ukrainian soldiers swim across Dnieper to surrender to Russian troops — governor
Vladimir Saldo called on other Ukrainian servicemen to switch to the Russian side and request the corresponding assistance
Iran tells US about April 13 attack on Israel, it does not want escalation — top diplomat
Hossein Amir-Abdollahian added that prior to the attack, Tehran said that it would not target US military infrastructure in the Middle East "except in a situation where the United States wants to take military measures in support of Israel"
MiG-31I fighters receive air refueling system
Another source said MiG-31I differs from previous MiG-K option by "different engines, avionics and missiles"
US blackmails other countries at United Nations — Russian mission
Dmitry Polyansky said "this shameful neocolonial tactics are fully exposed now in the context of Gaza War"
US blocks Security Council resolution granting full UN membership to Palestine
A total of 12 countries, including Russia and China, voted in favor of the document
Colombian president displays interest in country’s entry into BRICS
Brazilian leader Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva welcomed Gustavo Petro’s initiative, "being committed to promotion of Colombia’s candidacy"
Ukrainian trace obvious in Crocus City Hall attack — Russian prosecutor general
The law enforcement employees exert efforts to identify the instigators of this crime, Igor Krasnov said
Russia will not 'shake up' relations with Argentina due to its partnership with NATO — MFA
According to Sergey Ryabkov, Russia and Argentina maintain a good dialogue at various levels
One crew member of jet crashed in Stavropol Region killed, search for another continues
According to the Russian Defense Ministry, an Aerospace Forces’ Tu-22M3 bomber crashed after completing a combat mission while returning to the airfield
Iran intends to bolster military cooperation with Russia — envoy to Moscow
Kazem Jalali noted that Iran had demonstrated its ability to ensure security and nudge the region toward a de-escalation
Final statement by G7 top diplomats to call for supplying more air defenses to Kiev
Earlier, Ukrainian Foreign Minister said Kiev required US-made Patriot systems and Italian-French Samp-T theatre antimissile systems
Iran suspends flights above several cities amid reports of air attack — IRNA
Fox News said the Jewish state delivered a limited strike on Iran
At least 16 Syrian troops killed in terrorists’ ambush in east Syria — TV
According to the Al Hadath television, a military bus was ambushed by members of the Islamic State terrorist group
Russian forces destroy Ukrainian command post, two S-300 missile launchers over day
Russian forces improved their frontline positions and repelled a Ukrainian army counterattack in the Donetsk area where the enemy lost roughly 590 troops over the past day, the ministry reported
Ukraine convicts 12th world chess champion for recognizing Donetsk, Lugansk republics
The two other State Duma members mentioned in the verdict alongside Karpov are Viktor Kazakov and Georgy Karlov
Russia-China military-technical cooperation not directed against other states — diplomat
Cooperation between Moscow and Beijing in the military-technical sphere contributes to enhancing security of Russia and China and "is not directed against third countries," Maria Zakharova stressed
US deploying missiles in Philippines to endanger global security — Russian envoy
Anatoly Antonov has urged the US "not to open Pandora's Box" and follow Russia’s suit "by taking all necessary steps to ensure global stability and predictability"
Germany moves to exclude Russia from concentration camp liberation celebrations
According to Maria Zakharova, Moscow "regards this provocative attack as the latest move by the German side aimed at further twisting history, painting the course and outcome of World War II in an anti-Russian manner"
Effort to grant full UN membership to Palestine will continue — Russian mission
"The UN history has precedents when states were not admitted on their first try. The number of attempts is not limited," Nadezhda Sokolova said
US 'not forgetting' to help itself with aid to Ukraine — Kremlin
"In any case, whatever the modality of providing this aid, de facto it is about provoking Ukraine into further hostilities down to the last Ukrainian, putting guarantted money in the pockets of the US," Dmitry Peskov said
Israel to not take responsibility for attack on Iran — newspaper
Israeli sources also said that they did not understand why the Pentagon had leaked information about Israel's involvement in the attack to the media
Ukrainian front may collapse this summer — newspaper
According to the newspaper’s assessments, Russia "has never been closer to its goals" in the special military operation zone
Water in Kurgan above dam, breaking records
More than 100 employees of the Russian Ministry of Emergencies are fencing the shores and filling the least reliable dam segments
China to act over possible US measures for alleged support of Russian defense sector
"China always opposes the illegal unilateral sanctions imposed by the United States and will continue to take necessary measures to firmly safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese enterprises," Liu Pengyu said
Exports of Chinese goods to Ukraine rise by 50% to $783 mln in January - March
According to the General Administration of Customs of China, in 2022 the volume of Chinese-Ukrainian trade fell by 60% to $7.65 bln
Palestinian president says US veto immoral, runs counter to global community’s will
In Mahmoud Abbas' opinion, Washington’s foreign policy constitutes "an outrageous aggression against the international law"
Situation in Iran’s Isfahan stabilizes after drone attack — media
According to the news agency, all reports about fires or explosions have nothing to do with reality
Kiev ordered mandatory evacuation from Kharkov Region to accommodate mercenaries
Evacuation campaigns are regularly organized by the Kiev government, under the pretext of security issues
Russia can join top three countries by lithium reserves — governor
Infrastructure is required to implement the investment project, both power transmission lines and the railroad, Andrey Chibis noted
Yerevan's refusal to delimit borders with Baku to escalate regional tensions — PM
Nikol Pashinyan pointed out that the demarcation process also involves risks, but they are manageable, after which "Armenia will become ten times stronger"
West, Kiev indulge in nuclear blackmail by demanding control of ZNPP — Russian MFA
"Without noticing it themselves, they spoke the language of an ultimatum," Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova underlined
Press review: Iran fires back at Israel and Russia, West spar over AI rulebook
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, April 15th
Russian investigators start inquiry into financing of terrorism by US, NATO officials
Investigators have established that the funds that were received through commercial organizations, such as the oil and gas company Burisma Holdings operating in Ukraine, have been used to carry out terrorist acts in Russia and abroad
Agents in Ukrainian, Poland foil attempt to kill Zelensky, security officials in Kiev say
The agency said it and the Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine informed their Polish counterparts about the alleged assassination attempt
Russia’s advanced radar in Kaliningrad to monitor entire territory of Europe — source
The first Konteiner radar went on combat duty in the Volga area region of Mordovia on December 1, 2019
Moscow International Film Festival to open in Russian capital
The Moscow Film Festival was founded in 1935, which makes it the world’s second oldest film festival after the Venice event
Ukrainian president admits Russian troops’ advancement
Vladimir Zelensky asked his country’s supporters to provide "everything that helps to hold the frontline," including shells, military vehicles and drones
Germany fails to present evidence in case of espionage suspects — Russian embassy
The Russian embassy has called attempts to probe into the alleged involvement of Russian special services in the development of rumored plans for attacks on military facilities in Germany "absurd and ridiculous"
CIA chief says Ukraine could lose by end of this year — Politico
William Burns said "there is a very real risk that the Ukrainians could at least put Putin in a position where he could essentially dictate the terms of a political settlement"
Tehran’s two major airports cancel international flights — Mehr
Imam Khomeini International Airport and Mehrabad International Airport suspended their operations until 10:30 a.m. local time
US gives nod to Israeli operation in Rafah in exchange for canceling major attack on Iran
According to the media outlet, "the US administration will support the plan for a military operation in Rafah put forward earlier," which provides for dividing the city into numbered sectors that will be mopped up one by one
G7 foreign ministers set to call on all sides to exercise restraint in Middle East
Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said Israel will "most likely" respond to the recent Iranian attack
