Several Sudanese army officers detained on charges of attempting to stage coup — newspaper

CAIRO, February 6. /TASS/. Several Sudanese army officers from the Wadi Seidna military district in the city of Omdurman have been arrested on charges of attempting to stage a coup d’etat, the Al-Sudani newspaper reported, citing sources.

According to the paper, army intelligence found evidence of preparations for a coup and carried out detentions, particularly at the operations division of the Sudanese armed forces’ headquarters in Omdurman. Among the suspects are the commander of a mobile reserve unit and the head of a technical department at an air defense unit.

The Al Hadath TV channel, in turn, reported, citing sources, that the officers had been detained for violating the military command’s orders and not on charges of plotting a coup.

The situation in Sudan escalated in April 2023 due to disagreements between the army chief, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, who also heads the ruling Sovereignty Council, and the head of the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo (known as Hemedti). The main points of contention between them pertain to the timeline and methods for unifying the armed forces of Sudan, as well as who should be appointed as commander-in-chief of the army: a career military officer, which is al-Burhan’s preferred option, or an elected civilian president, as Dagalo insists. On April 15, 2023, clashes broke out between the two groups, which continue to this day in various parts of the country.