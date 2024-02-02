Biden says US to continue responding to attack on US troops in Jordan

WASHINGTON, February 3. /TASS/. US President Joe Biden said the US will continue reprisals for an attack on US troops in Jordan.

"Our response began today. It will continue at times and places of our choosing," he said in a statement on the White House website.

He said the US military forces on Friday struck facilities in Iraq and Syria that the IRGC and affiliated militia use to attack US forces.

Biden also said the US does not seek conflict in the Middle East or anywhere else in the world.

"But let all those who might seek to do us harm know this: If you harm an American, we will respond," the US president said.