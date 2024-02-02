Georgia to pursue peaceful resolution of conflict with Russia — PM candidate’s program

TBILISI, February 2. /TASS/. The Georgian authorities intend to carry on trying to settle relations with Russia, according to the government program of Irakli Kobakhidze, a prime ministerial candidate, which he submitted to the parliament.

"In parallel with the country’s European integration, Georgia’s main task remains to restore its territorial integrity in a peaceful manner and to strengthen the country’s sovereignty. The Georgian authorities will pursue peaceful settlement of the Georgian-Russian conflict," the document said.

The program, which was published on the parliament’s website, contains a pledge to proceed with participation in the Geneva Discussions on Stability and Security in the South Caucasus to address humanitarian issues. If approved, Kobakhidze’s government seeks to insist that Russian troops withdraw from Abkhazia and South Ossetia.

On Thursday, Kobakhidze was nominated as a prime ministerial candidate at an extra convention of the Georgian Dream - Democratic Georgia ruling party. Afterwards, he submitted his list for the future cabinet and his program to the parliament for approval. To this end, the politician will have to be backed by at least 76 out of 150 lawmakers.

The post of Georgia’s prime minister is vacant after Irakli Garibashvili announced his resignation on January 29, after which he took over as chairman of the ruling party.