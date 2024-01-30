West’s fixation on 'Zelensky formula' leads nowhere — Lavrov

MOSCOW, January 30. /TASS/. The absolute fixation of Western countries on the so-called peace formula of Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky leads nowhere, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a meeting with heads of diplomatic missions on the situation around Ukraine.

"All the countries represented here, in cases where your representatives participated in various meetings of the Copenhagen format, later share their impressions with us. They say that this format and, most importantly, the absolute fixation, being overwhelmed by this lack of alternative to the 'Zelensky formula' leads nowhere," Lavrov noted.

"The requirements contained in this document <…> are all nonsense," he added.

Zelensky, speaking via video link to participants at the G20 summit in November 2022, put forward a so-called 10-point peace plan that did not take into account Moscow’s position, including, in particular, completely withdrawing the Russian Armed Forces beyond the 1991 borders and returning to Ukraine of control over the "exclusive economic zone" in the Azov and Black Seas.