Three US bases attacked in Iraq, Syria

BEIRUT, January 25. /TASS/. The Shiite movement Islamic Front for Iraqi Resistance reported attacking three US military bases in Iraq and Syria on Wednesday in a statement, posted on Telegram.

According to the statement, the attacks targeted US bases in Iraq’s Anbar province, on the territory of the Erbil air base in Iraqi Kurdistan and near the Conoco oil field in Syria’s Deir ez-Zor governorate.

The attacks were carried out with the use of missiles and drones. The consequences of these strikes are yet unknown.

Shiite militia earlier warned the United States that they "will increase the number of military operations in Syria and Iraq, as the American adversary continues to send military aid to the Israeli military that is killing civilians in the Gaza Strip and Southern Lebanon.".