Plane that crashed in Afghanistan not owned by Indian company — ministry

NEW DELHI, January 21. /TASS/. The plane that crashed in Afghanistan, is not owned by an Indian company, the Ministry of Civil Aviation of India reported, adding that the jet was registered in Morocco.

Earlier reports said that an Indian jet had crashed in Afghanistan. Russia’s Federal Agency for Air Transport said later via its Telegram channel that the aircraft carrying six people, including four crewmembers and two passengers, which disappeared from radars, is owned by Russia’s Athletic Group and an individual.

"The unfortunate plane crash that has just occurred in Afghanistan is neither an Indian Scheduled Aircraft nor a Non Scheduled (NSOP)/Charter aircraft. It is a Moroccan registered small aircraft," the Indian ministry said on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter).