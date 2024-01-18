US, UK deliver strikes on Houthi-controlled territories in Yemen — TV

MOSCOW, January 18. /TASS/. The United States and United Kingdom are delivering airstrikes on Yemeni territories that are controlled by the Ansar Allah (the Houthi) rebel movement, the Houthi-controlled Al Masirah television channel reported.

According to the TV channel, strikes were delivered on the Dhamar, Sa’dah, Taiz, Hodeidah, and Al Bayda governorates.

According to the Al Hadath television channel, at least three strikes were delivered on Houthi facilities in the al-Karn camp located near the city of Dhamar. Explosions were also heard near the Hodeidah airport. No data on casualties and damage was provided.

Following the escalation of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict in the Gaza Strip, the Houthis warned that they would launch strikes on Israeli territory while barring ships associated with the Jewish state from passing through the waters of the Red Sea and the Bab el-Mandeb Strait until Tel Aviv ceased its military operation against Palestinian radical group Hamas in the embattled enclave. According to the US Defense Department’s Central Command’s (CENTCOM) estimates, the Yemeni rebel group has attacked more than 20 vessels and civilian ships in the Red Sea since mid-November.

On the night of January 12, the United States and the United Kingdom delivered air strikes on rebel-held positions in several Yemeni cities, using aircraft, warships and submarines. US President Joe Biden said the military action was ordered in response to "unprecedented Houthi attacks" on shipping in the Red Sea and that the strikes were delivered in self-defense.