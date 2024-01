LONDON, January 17. /TASS/. An unmanned aerial vehicle attacked a ship 60 nautical miles southeast of the Yemeni port of Aden, setting fire on board, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) under the Royal Navy reported.

According to its data, the "vessel has been hit on the port side" and that "there was fire on board which has now been extinguished." The UKMTO advised ships to "transit with caution" in the area.