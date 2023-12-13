Ukraine’s NATO membership bid to be considered after it wins conflict — Biden

WASHINGTON, December 13. /TASS/. Ukraine’s accession to NATO will be considered only after it wins the conflict, US President Joe Biden said.

When asked by a journalist after his talks with visiting Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky when Washington would be ready to support an invitation to Ukraine to join the alliance, he said, "NATO will be in Ukraine’s future, no question about it." "But as we said in Vilnius, Ukraine will become a member of NATO when all allies agree and conditions are met. Right now we need to make sure that they win the war," he noted.

Ukraine announced a fast-track NATO membership bid in September 2022, and was assured at a NATO summit in Vilnius in 2023 that it would be accepted into the bloc once it met all the required conditions. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on November 28 that Ukraine would be accepted into the North Atlantic Alliance in due time; however, he did not specify when this might happen.