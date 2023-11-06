Party of Socialists achieves best results in Moldovan local elections – statement

CHISINAU, November 6. /TASS/. Moldova’s opposition Party of Socialists, led by ex-President Igor Dodon, achieved the best results in Sunday’s local elections, according to a statement.

"Candidates representing the Party of Socialists won in the first round of mayor elections in six cities <...>. This is the best result of all political parties," the statement reads.

The party pointed out that only three mayors representing the ruling Party of Action and Solidarity had secured victory in the first round of elections. In particular, the ruling party lost in the capital Chisinau, where incumbent Mayor Ion Ceban won, who is a member of the National Alternative Movement.

Moldova held its local elections on Sunday to elect 898 mayors and rural administration heads, as well as 11,058 members of local councils. Observers point out that the authorities used tough methods to combat the opposition during the election campaign, banning six local TV channels, blocking access to over 50 websites and arresting dozens of activists from various parties.