Hamas military wing says it shelled Jerusalem, Ashdod, Sderot

CAIRO, October 20. /TASS/. The Ezzedeen AL-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Hamas radical movement, have reported another round of shelling attacks on the cities of Jerusalem, Ashdod, and Sderot.

According to the group’s posts on Telegram, the attacks came in response to Israel’s massacre of ordinary Palestinians.

It was also reported that Israel’s positions near Kibbutz Kfar Aza came under shelling.

No details about casualties or damage were given.

Tensions flared up in the Middle East after Hamas militants from the Gaza Strip attacked Israeli territory. Hamas views its attack as a response to Israeli authorities’ steps against the Al-Aqsa Mosque on Jerusalem’s Temple Mount. Israel declared a total blockade of the Gaza Strip and launched bombardments of the enclave and some areas in Lebanon and Syria. Clashes are also reported in the West Bank. More than 4,100 Palestinians have been killed and more than 13,300 others injured. In Israel, at least 1,500 people have lost their lives and almost 4,500 have been wounded.