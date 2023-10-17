Russia, Turkey, China better situated to settle Middle East conflict than West — expert

ROME, October 17. /TASS/. The settlement of the situation in the Middle East will become the next stage in the establishment of diplomacy of the "new global world order," Tiberio Graziani, the Chairman of Vision & Global Trends International Institute for Global Analyses told a TASS correspondent.

He believes that Russia, Turkey and China have a better chance to influence the situation as they have more leverage.

"The trio of Russia, Turkey and China may have a better chance of success compared to the initiatives of the West led by the US. This is especially true for European countries, which, having unconditionally taken one side in the conflict, Israel, have lost all credibility as a possible mediator," the expert said.

He believes that Russian President Vladimir Putin's telephone talks with the leaders of a number of countries directly involved in the conflict and those concerned by it - namely Iran and Egypt, representing important regional powers - were the next stage in the "new diplomacy" that is defining the outlines of the "new global world order" that Moscow is promoting with Beijing.

On October 16, Putin called the leaders of Egypt, Israel, Iran, Palestine and Syria to discuss the escalation in the Middle East and the settlement of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict. The aggravation in the region was a topic of conversation at an operational meeting with permanent members of the Russian Security Council, at which Putin spoke about his conversations with his Middle Eastern colleagues - Egyptian President Field Marshal Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and Syrian President Bashar Assad.

Later, the Russian leader said in a telephone conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that Russia was ready to facilitate a diplomatic settlement of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict.