Russian ambassador says Hamas may be holding more than one Russian hostage

MOSCOW, October 17. /TASS/. One Russian citizen is reportedly being held hostage by Hamas but it is not ruled out that more Russians could be among the captives, Russian Ambassador to Israel Anatoly Viktorov said on Tuesday.

"Information about one person has been verified. But it is not ruled out that there might be more, bearing in mind the fact that there is a large Russian-speaking not diaspora, but let's say community, in the region where Hamas carried out this act," he told a news conference.

The Russian ambassador said earlier that one Russian national, who is also an Israeli citizen, was on Israel’s list of people being held hostage by Hamas.

Tensions flared up in the Middle East after Hamas militants from the Gaza Strip attacked Israeli territory. Hamas views its attack as a response to Israeli authorities’ steps against the Al-Aqsa Mosque on Jerusalem’s Temple Mount. Israel declared a total blockade of the Gaza Strip and launched bombardments of the enclave and some areas in Lebanon and Syria. Clashes are also reported in the West Bank.