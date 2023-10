CAIRO, October 16./TASS/. Abu Obaida, the spokesperson for the militant wing of Hamas, the Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades, claims that radicals are holding between 200 to 250 people hostage, the Al Hadath TV channel said.

"The number of Israeli captives we have is between 200 and 250," he said. According to Obaida, "200 Israeli captives are held directly by the Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades, while the rest are held by other groups.".