Egypt to hold regional summit on Palestinian issue on October 21

CAIRO, October 16. /TASS/. Egypt plans to hold a regional summit on October 21 to discuss the Palestinian issue and peace process in the Middle East, according to the office of Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, which said the Egyptian president has invited him to participate.

"The emir received a written invitation from the president of Egypt to attend the summit scheduled to be held in Cairo on October 21. It will focus on the latest developments, the future of the Palestinian issue and the peace process," the statement said.

On October 5, Egypt, following a meeting of the national Security Council, took the initiative to hold an international regional summit to discuss the Palestinian issue.

Tensions flared up in the Middle East after Hamas militants from the Gaza Strip attacked Israeli territory. Hamas views its attack as a response to Israeli authorities’ steps against the Al-Aqsa Mosque on Jerusalem’s Temple Mount. Israel declared a total blockade of the Gaza Strip and launched bombardments of the enclave and some areas in Lebanon and Syria. Clashes are also reported in the West Bank.