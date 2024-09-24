Israel carries out attacks on dozens of Hezbollah targets — army statement

TEL AVIV, September 24. /TASS/. The Israeli Air Forces (IAF) carried out more strikes on the Hezbollah movement’s targets in Lebanon last night, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said in a statement.

"The IAF struck dozens of Hezbollah targets in numerous areas in southern Lebanon," the statement reads.

One of the attacks targeted a Hezbollah armed unit that had launched projectiles towards the Jezreel Valley in northern Israel on September 23.

Furthermore, IDF artillery struck additional targets in the area of Ayta ash-Shab and Ramyeh in southern Lebanon.

Chief of the General Staff of the Israel Defense Forces Herzi Halevi said on September 23 that the country had launched "a pre-emptive offensive operation," titled Northern Arrows, with Israeli forces conducting strikes on Hezbollah’s military facilities. The declared goal is to create safe conditions for the return of local residents to Israel’s northern border areas, from where they were evacuated due to the shelling attacks that Hezbollah units have been conducting since October 8, 2023.