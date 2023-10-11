Israeli instructors return from Ukraine after HAMAS attack — Russian forces

MOSCOW, October 11. /TASS/. Fighters and instructors from Israel who were present in Ukraine started coming home due to the escalation in the Middle East, says Apty Alaudinov, deputy commander of the 2nd Army Corps.

"We know from the analysis of events that a large number fighters from Israeli services and armed forces were on Ukrainian territory. Some were there as instructors, while others were directly involved in special operations squads, and all these fighters now withdraw and return back home," he said.

According to Alaudinov, this will "significantly affect the morale" of Ukrainian servicemen. In addition, he believes that shipments of Western weapons to Kiev will reduce and the result will become apparent "literally within a month."

Earlier, Russian officials said Israli mercenaries fight in Ukraine, but no Israeli servicemen were reported.

Head of Chechnya Ramzan Kadyrov (Alaudinov previously commanded the ‘Akhmat’ Chechen special operations force) publicly supported Palestine and said that, should it be necessary, Chechen forces may act "as peacekeeping forces in order to restore order and counter any perpetrators" in the Middle Eastern region.