Israeli troops use phosphorus bombs near Gaza capital — Palestinian foreign ministry

CAIRO, October 11. /TASS/. Israeli troops have used white phosphorus munitions, prohibited by various international conventions, while attacking areas in the Gaza Strip, the Palestinian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"Israeli warplanes and artillery use internationally prohibited white phosphorus [munitions], destroying [the] Al-Karama neighborhood in the northwest of Gaza City," the ministry said on the X social network (formerly known as Twitter).

The ministry also posted a video, which reportedly shows the aftermath of the attack.

No other official Palestinian source has confirmed the report so far.