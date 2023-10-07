Death toll in Israeli attacks on Gaza Strip climbs to 198

CAIRO, October 7. /TASS/. The number of victims of Israeli shelling attacks of the Gaza Strip has reached 198, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health.

On its Telegram channel, it said that 198 people had been killed. According to its data, as of now, 1,610 individuals have been wounded.

Early on Saturday morning, rocket attacks were launched at Israeli territory from the Gaza Strip. Alarm signals have sounded continuously since 06:28 a.m. Moscow time in many localities across the country, including the Tel Aviv area and its environs.

The Israeli army had launched attacks on the Gaza Strip after massive rocket fire from the Palestinian enclave, the army press service reported earlier on Saturday.