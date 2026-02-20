MELITOPOL, February 20. /TASS/. Yevgeny Balitsky, the Governor of the Zaporozhye Region, has stated that the Kiev regime, which has been blackmailing and threatening the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant for four years, remains the sole nuclear threat to the facility.

"For four years, we have witnessed Kiev's reckless behavior - its nuclear blackmail and threats to global security. I want to remind everyone that on February 10, another shelling resulted in the disabling of the backup power line Ferrosplavnaya-1. This incident is a direct consequence of Kiev's actions and its defiance of all calls for reason and restraint. Currently, the Kiev regime is the only nuclear threat facing the plant," Balitsky wrote on his Telegram channel.

He also noted that the previous day, International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi had proposed a temporary ceasefire in the area of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant.

"Russia is always ready for dialogue on security issues, but unfortunately, negotiating a 'ceasefire' with rabid nationalists, those who use any negotiations to regroup and launch new attacks, is impossible," the governor emphasized.

Balitsky pointed out that only the Russian army continues to ensure the safety of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant and the entire world from the radiation threat. Russian military personnel are doing everything possible to protect the plant and ensure its normal operation, despite the constant shelling, the governor concluded.