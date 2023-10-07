Death toll after Israel shelling surpasses 6, over 200 people injured

TEL AVIV, October 7. /TASS/. At least 6 people were killed and more than 200 others were injured as a result of rocket attacks on Israel from the Gaza Strip on Saturday, according to The Times of Israel newspaper.

Earlier it was reported about one death and 15 injuries.

On the other hand, at least 20 Palestinians have been killed as a result of Israeli attacks on Gaza, according to medical sources in the Palestinian territory. "At least 20 people were killed and dozens were seriously injured in Gaza as a result of Israeli forces' actions," according to reports cited by Al-Arabiya TV.

The Israeli army has launched attacks on the Gaza Strip after massive rocket fire from the Palestinian enclave, the army press service reported earlier on Saturday.

The militant wing of the Palestinian movement Hamas issued a statement that during the operation in Israel it captured about 35 Israeli soldiers and settlers. The operation initiated by Palestinian radicals in Israeli territory next to the Gaza Strip is a response to Israel's aggressive activities against one of Islam's holiest sites, the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem's Old City, Chief of Hamas's Political Bureau Hamas Politburo Ismail Haniyeh said.