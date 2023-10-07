Netanyahu urgently heads to Tel Aviv amid shelling from Gaza

TEL AVIV, October 7. /TASS/. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu urgently left for Tel Aviv, where he will hold an emergency meeting with the country's security services amid rocket fire from Gaza that began on Saturday morning, according to the office of the Israeli Prime Minister.

"Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is aware of the details of the incident and will hold an operational meeting with the security leadership in the coming hours," the statement said.

The head of government has already left for Tel Aviv, where the headquarters of the Ministry of Defense and security forces of Israel are located.

Earlier, the Israeli army has confirmed rocket fire from Gaza. Israeli doctors have verified the death of a 70-year-old woman due to rocket fire from the Gaza Strip on Saturday morning.