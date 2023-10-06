US set to announce another $200 mln worth of military aid for Ukraine Wednesday — Reuters

WASHINGTON, October 7. /TASS/. The Biden administration is planning to announce another aid package for Ukraine worth around $200 mln on October 11, Reuters reported, citing US officials.

Although the composition of the additional round of weapons is still being formulated, it could include similar ammunition and armored vehicles that have been supplied to Ukraine recently, Reuters said. The new aid package is expected to be unveiled "on Wednesday at the 16th meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group in Brussels," the US officials told Reuters.

On Wednesday, US President Joe Biden said with confidence that he will be able to procure funding for continued military aid to Ukraine even if the Congress refuses to support such programs, but refrained from further comments on this issue.