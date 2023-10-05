Syrian militants plotting to pin chemical attack on Russia in false flag operation

MOSCOW, October 5. /TASS/. Terrorist warlords from the Idlib de-escalation zone in Syria are preparing to stage a false flag attack with the use of toxic weapons, aimed at discrediting Russian troops in Syria, the deputy chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria said on Thursday.

"According to information received by the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties, warlords of terrorist groups that are active in the southern section of the Idlib de-escalation zone are engaged in preparations for a false flag attack involving the use of toxic substances. It is aimed at discrediting Russia’s forces in the Syrian Arab Republic," Rear Adm. Vadim Kulit said.

In his words, members of the White Helmets, a pseudo-humanitarian organization financed by London, have delivered six containers with chlorine to the settlement of Erikha jointly with terrorists from the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group (outlawed in Russia).

"The terrorists are planning to stage the aftermath of a chemical attack after the Russian Aerospace Forces deliver strikes on militants’ positions in the Idlib de-escalation zone," Kulit said.