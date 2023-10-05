New fragments of S-300 missile found in Transnistria

KISHINEV, October 5. /TASS/. Employees of the Interior Ministry of the unrecognized Republic of Transnistria have confirmed that the objects found near the village of Gisca are fragments of an S-300 anti-aircraft missile, the ministry’s press service reported.

"On October 5, another tail part of the S-300 missile was found in the fields near the village of Gisca," the report said. An investigation team, sappers and representatives of the Joint Control Commission for the management of the peacekeeping operation visited the site. "During the proceedings, it turned out that this part of the missile fell there on the same day wreckage from a different S-300 was found in the village of Chitcani," the Interior Ministry said.

The ministry believes that the warhead of the missile found in Gisca fell into the lake near the village of Firladeni on September 25. Moldovan sappers detected it and neutralized it.

Last week, wreckage from an S-300 anti-aircraft missile was found in Transnistria. It fell at night in the village of Chitcani, located 10 kilometers from Tiraspol. The wreckage had markings on it making it clear that the missile was produced in 1968. Earlier, the wreckage of Ukrainian anti-aircraft missiles fell on Moldovan territory four times. Following one of the incidents, the Moldovan Foreign Ministry protested to the Russian ambassador in Chisinau, Oleg Vasnetsov, after which an employee of the diplomatic mission was expelled from the country. Meanwhile, Moldovan President Maia Sandu said that regardless of what missiles fell in the country, the authorities would hold Russia responsible.