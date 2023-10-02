Kiev hosting EU foreign ministers 'message in itself' to Ukraine’s top diplomat

MOSCOW, October 2. /TASS/. Kiev hosting an EU Foreign Ministers’ meeting means that Ukraine is on the verge of joining the bloc and the process is taking place right now, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba said in an interview with Politico’s Brussels Playbook.

"The fact that this Foreign Affairs Council is coming to Ukraine is a message in itself. The message is that Ukraine is becoming a member of the European Union, the process is taking place right as we speak and hold these meetings," Ukraine’s top diplomat said.

According to Kuleba, the Ukrainian leadership will push visiting EU foreign ministers "to open accession talks by the end of the year."

EU foreign ministers are meeting in Kiev on October 2 as a show of support for Ukraine, Euractiv reported. They are expected to meet Kuleba and Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky.

In 2022, the EU gave official candidate status to Ukraine, and accession talks should follow next. However, Kiev has to meet a number of requirements here, including making extensive reforms. According to a preliminary report presented by the European Commission on June 22, Kiev has so far fully met two of the seven conditions needed to start accession talks, namely adopting a judicial reform law and a media freedom act. Meanwhile, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denis Shmygal said recently that Kiev had implemented all seven steps recommended by the EU for accession talks to begin and that he expects his country to join the bloc within two years. However, the newly appointed EU Ambassador to Ukraine, Katarina Mathernova, said in an interview with the European Pravda media outlet last week that 2030 was a realistic timetable for Ukraine joining the European Union.