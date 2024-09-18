Inflation in Russia accelerated to 0.1% on September 10-16

MOSCOW, September 18. /TASS/. Inflation in Russia in the period from September 10 to September 16 reached 0.1%, according to the data from the Russian Statistics Service (Rosstat).

A week earlier, from September 3 to 9, the country saw inflation at 0.09%.

Since the beginning of September, consumer prices in Russia have grown by 0.18%, and since the beginning of the year - by 5.46%.

In annual terms, inflation in Russia as of September 16, 2024 (according to calculations using average daily data for this and last year on similar dates) was 8.92%.

In turn, the Ministry of Economic Development said that annual inflation in Russia from September 10 to September 16 slowed down to 8.74% from 8.85% the previous week.