Kazakhstan to host CSTO ‘Indestructible Brotherhood’ drills on September 26-October 7

ASTANA, September 18. /TASS/. Command exercises with the participation of the CSTO Collective Peacekeeping Forces ‘Indestructible Brotherhood-2024’ will be held in Kazakhstan from September 26 to October 7, the republic’s Defense Ministry said.

According to the agency, the exercise will be held at the Bereg training ground in the Almaty Region. The defense ministry added that military contingents from Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia and Tajikistan will start arriving there on September 18.

The ministry noted that the transfer of servicemen in the Almaty and Jetisu regions of Kazakhstan will be carried out by rail and road transport.

"In this regard, we ask citizens and media representatives to ignore the rumors spread in social media and trust only official sources," the defense ministry said.