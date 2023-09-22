Thousands of protesters hit streets in downtown Yerevan

YEREVAN, September 22. /TASS/. After protesting in Yerevan’s main square, several thousand people have begun a procession along the streets, blocking car traffic, TASS reported from the scene.

At the end of the rally organized by the opposition, Andranik Tevanyan, leader of the Mother Armenia bloc, called on the people to walk in different directions impeding traffic. A similar call took place on Thursday, and as a result, car traffic was paralyzed as the road junctions were blocked.

The procession is peaceful and the police do not prevent people from walking along roads.

The protesters demand the resignation of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan over the Nagorno-Karabakh developments. The opposition plans to hold more rallies in the following days.