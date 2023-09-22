Yerevan law enforcers detain those blocking exit from central square

YEREVAN, September 22. /TASS/. Several dozen Armenian Interior Ministry officers drove out citizens blocking the exit from Republic Square to Amiryan Street, a TASS correspondent reported.

At the same time, law enforcers detained several people. They also ensured the movement of traffic on other streets adjacent to the capital's main square.

Part of the police went up Amiryan Street, where the demonstrators had moved. The citizens demand the resignation of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and the opening of a humanitarian corridor for the passage of the Armenian population of Nagorno-Karabakh to the country. The situation in the center of the capital remains tense as citizens engage in verbal confrontations with law enforcers.