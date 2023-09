NEW YORK, September 20. /TASS/. A joint meeting of US President Joe Biden and Central Asian leaders began in New York on the sidelines of the 78th session of the UN General Assembly, the White House press pool said.

According to its report, the US leader delivered a welcoming speech that lasted about a minute.

Among other things, he said that the world would be a safer and more prosperous place, if countries worked together.

No other details of the meeting are known.