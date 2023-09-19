Azerbaijan takes control of over 60 positions of Armenian forces in Karabakh

BAKU, September 19. /TASS/. Azerbaijani troops have taken control of more than 60 combat positions of Armenian units in Nagorno-Karabakh, Azerbaijani Defense Ministry Spokesman Anar Eivazov said on Tuesday.

"The Azerbaijani armed forces successfully continue the anti-terrorist operations of the local nature in the Karabakh region. More than 60 combat positions of the Armenian armed forces were taken under the Azerbaijani army’s control," he said.

On September 19, tensions flared up again in Nagorno-Karabakh. Baku announced it was launching what it described as "local anti-terrorist measures" and demanded the withdrawal of Armenian troops from the region. Yerevan, in turn, said there were no Armenian forces in Karabakh, calling what was happening "an act of large-scale aggression." Residents of the Armenian capital took to the streets to protest outside the Armenian government building, blaming the country’s leadership and Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan for the situation.