Baku says it controls situation on Azerbaijan’s borders

BAKU, September 19. /TASS/. The current situation on Azerbaijan’s borders is totally controlled, any false flag actions will be rebuffed, spokesman for Azerbaijan’s State Border Service Avtandil Abbasov said on Tuesday.

"The current situation on Azerbaijan’s state border in all areas is under control of our units. All necessary measures are being taken to protect the state border. The State Border Service will immediately give an appropriate and tough response to any possible provocative actions," he said.

On September 19, tensions flared up again in Nagorno-Karabakh. Baku announced it was launching what it described as "local anti-terrorist measures" and demanded the withdrawal of Armenian troops from the region. Yerevan, in turn, said there were no Armenian forces in Karabakh, calling what was happening "an act of large-scale aggression." Residents of the Armenian capital took to the streets to protest outside the Armenian government building, blaming the country’s leadership and Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan for the situation.